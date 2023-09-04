President Ruto urges Africa to lead in defining climate action strategies

President William Ruto has underscored the critical role of the African continent in defining effective climate action strategies, setting the stage for the inaugural Africa Climate Summit which begins today in Nairobi.

Ruto noted that the event provides an opportunity for Africa to chart a new growth agenda and key to achieving sustainable development.

“We assemble for the African Climate Summit to define and refine our position on effective climate action to save lives and the planet from calamity,” said Ruto.

“Africa is committed to taking advantage of this unique opportunity to guide the globe towards inclusive climate action,” he added.

In a social media post on Monday, the President extended a warm welcome to the Head of State and delegates gracing the four-day summit.

“It is our honour to welcome to our beautiful City, Nairobi, all African Heads of State and Government, Heads of Delegations, Corporate Leaders, Non Governmental Organisations, Climate Action Groups and all distinguished participants for the Summit,” he said.

At least 20 heads of state and Government are expected in Nairobi for the summit to discuss strategies to combat climate change and its devastating effects and forge a way forward.