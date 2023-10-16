President Ruto urges Chinese investment in energy, water and housing sectors

President William Ruto has urged Chinese investors to exploit existing opportunities in Kenya in the fields of energy, water and housing.

He said Kenya will support foreign investors who can engage in the value addition of the country’s abundant raw materials, especially in the energy, water and housing sectors.

“We have many opportunities in our country that you can explore especially in the areas of energy, water and housing,” said President Ruto.

He made the remarks on Monday when he made an extensive tour of China’s Engineering Corporation limited in Beijing, China.

The company deals with energy integration solutions, construction and contracting, equipment and manufacturing, integrated ecosystem restoration and urban development operations.

During the tour, President Ruto witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and Energy China.

The MoU entails optimising flexibility and reliability of the electrical power system;

planning, designing, transformation and modernisation of power generation, transmission lines, distribution lines and substations.