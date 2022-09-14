President Dr William Ruto has challenged the Judiciary to fast track corruption, commercial and land cases to enhance access to Justice.

He said such cases should be heard and concluded in a timely manner to promote Kenya into a country that attracts investors.

President Ruto spoke after the swearing in of four Court of Appeal Judges Korir Weldon Kipyegon, Muchelule Aggrey Otsyula, Odunga George Vincent and Joel Mwaura Ngugi.

He said Kenya can only become better if it becomes a country anchored on the rule of law.

“We will deal firmly and decisively with impunity, any other way will only lead to anarchy. We are equal before the law, if the rule of law is our benchmark we will succeed,” He said.

President Ruto said his Government will support and respect the independence of the Judiciary as well as other institutions saying, “even as President I have limitations and I should respect them, Institutions also have limitations and should respect them . It should be about rule of law not rule of man.”

He said they had fruitful deliberations with Chief Justice Martha Koome and Registrar of the Judiciary Ann Amadi and committed to support the arm of government to make justice more accessible and ensure it operates at a maximum level.

The President said the Judiciary fund will enhance efficiency adding that the government will support them with the necessary infrastructure needed to grow.

“We will promote dialogue and positive engagement to take Kenya to a higher level. We should have a mechanism to resolve issues that arise amicably,” He said.