President Ruto urges Kenyans to reject tribal politics, backs UDA–ODM Coalition ahead of 2027

President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to reject leaders propagating the politics of hatred and tribalism.

The President said there was more to gain in unity among Kenyans than divisive politics.

Speaking in Kondele grounds in Kisumu County, on Friday, the President said political division and tribalism are not helpful in nation building.

“The reason I appointed a broad-based Cabinet is to bring all Kenyans together so that we can all work for the prosperity of our country,” he said.

He said the broad-based government has offered the country a unique opportunity to integrate a better Kenya.

Saying his critics have nothing new to offer Kenyans, the President pointed out that opposing government projects have no alternative plans for the country.

“Our competitors are opposing our development plans for the sake of it. But they have no alternative agenda for the country,” President Ruto said.

At the same time, the President said plans were on for UDA and ODM to form a coalition ahead of 2027 General Election.

He told ODM supporters to embrace the plan for a merger, saying it would be a major step in national unity and victory in the next election by a bigger margin.

“I ask you to give me the go-ahead to meet ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga over coalition plans ahead of 2027,” he said.

Leaders from the region, led by Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko and several MPs said ODM was ready to work with UDA ahead of the next election.

“We have given permission to party leader Oburu Oginga to enter into coalition negotiations with UDA,” Mr Ayacko pointed out.

Earlier, President Ruto presided over the 5th graduation ceremony at Uzima University in Kisumu County.

The President said the university has grown steadily, setting its sights on excellence, relevance, and service to society.

He noted that the institution has distinguished itself as an eminent university, helping shape medical training.

“This growth is not accidental. It is a reminder that we must remain bold and consistently ambitious, never settling for average standards, mediocrity, or short-term thinking,” he said.

Congratulating the graduates, President Ruto said they had acquired the necessary skills to navigate the complexities of evolving healthcare needs.

” As graduands, you should serve with skill, integrity, and compassion and help shape both your own future, the future of your communities and our nation,” he said.

Uzima University founder the Most Rev Zacchaeus Okoth thanked the government for implementing Universal Health Coverage through Social Health Authority, saying it is “a passionate healthcare system for the country”.

Later, President Ruto inspected the ongoing construction of phase one affordable housing units at Upper Kanyakwar in Kisumu County.

The President said the government has a solid plan to transform Kisumu as part of the wider journey of making Kenya a first-world economy.

“In Kisumu County alone, we have committed Ksh44 billion to deliver 14,000 affordable housing units, 20 modern markets, and student hostels for 10,200 learners. In the process, 15,000 have been created for young people,” he explained.

Additionally, the government has allocated a further Ksh5 billion for roads in the county, and an additional Ksh950 million to upgrade Moi Stadium into a modern facility.