President Ruto urges police to keep off politics, be fair to all

President William Ruto has asked the police to be apolitical while discharging their duties.

He said they must serve all Kenyans fairly, irrespective of their political or ethnic affiliation.

“We want the police to be professional, independent and accountable while protecting Kenyans,” he said.

The President was addressing Regional Police Commanders at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday when he said he had decided to make the police financially autonomous so that they can conduct their duties competently.

He added that the Government will provide the police with modern equipment to help confront insecurity in the country.

In September, the Head of State said that he would be demanding results from the National Police Service (NPS) in the execution of their mandate after granting them financial autonomy.

This is after he moved the NPS budget from the Office of the President and designated the Inspector General of Police an Accounting Officer.

The meeting at State House comes shortly after the Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki read a riot act to criminal elements within the country warning that the government will not relent until they are all wiped out.

“Those boys who have dared the government, we have also heard you and therefore we are coming effective immediately,” the tough-talking CS warned as he addressed the press two days ago.

Prof. Kindiki assured Kenyans of the government’s commitment to ensuring their safety and that of the country at all costs.