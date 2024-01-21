President Ruto warns school heads against irregularly taking money from parents

President William Ruto on Sunday said he has information that some heads of learning institutions have been taking monies from parents for learning in total disregard of a directive from the government not to do so.

The head of state says his administration has already disbursed funds to cater for learning and doesn’t understand why some school heads still go ahead to ask for money from parents and guardians.

“Kuna viongozi wa mashule wanaambia wazazi eti pesa ya serikali haijafika, wewe lipa. Hawa watu wataachana na hiyo tabia mbaya ya kuuliza wazazi walipe na ilihali serikali imetoa pesa,” he said

Ruto is attending an interdenominational prayer in Busia for Teso South MP Mary Emase. He says action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

“I want to tell those managers in the education sector not to take advantage of parents on false accounts of the government having released no money,” he said

“I want to state categorically, that we have released Ksh.62 billion to our primary, Secondary, TVET institutions, and Universities, including monies for bursaries,” explained the President

He promised to institute a probe into the claims, establish the truth, and put an end to the practice, which he said is undermining efforts to transform the fortunes in the sector which is a major enabler of the country’s economy.

“Sekta ya elimu nitaichunga na kuipangia sana kwa sababu tunataka kuweka usawa,” he said