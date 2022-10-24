President Ruto: We must respect the rule of law

President William Ruto has said the rule of law is integral to Kenya’s democracy and prosperity.

He also said independent institutions must be respected in the execution of their mandate.

The President was speaking when he met the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Council at State House, Nairobi on Monday.

President Ruto asked LSK to work with the government in ensuring that the rule of law becomes the way of life in the country.

“By working together, I do not mean you join our ‘choir’; we have enough members for that. The best way for you to contribute is to raise your voice when things are not going right,” he said.

The President accepted LSK’s offer to help the government draft international trade treaties.

He said this expertise would be crucial in defining the legal regime on public-private partnerships, water purchase agreements, climate change and carbon dating.

The LSK expressed their support for the President’s firm position against extra-judicial killings and called for the setting up of a commission of inquiry.