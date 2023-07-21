President Ruto: We will speed up issuance of title deeds

The Government will expedite the issuance of title deeds.

President William Ruto said more valuers will be hired at the Ministry of Lands to hasten the issuance of the vital document.

“We promised improved service delivery and this is one of the ways we are keeping our word,” he said.

The President said the issuance of title deeds will enable individuals and families to access loans which they can use to initiate life-changing projects.

He was speaking on Thursday during a development tour of Isiolo and Meru Counties where he issued title deeds to the people of Etoro Ltungai in Isiolo and Ruiri-Rwarera in Meru County.

The president also said the Government has implemented robust measures to help farmers increase food production across the country.

The subsidised fertiliser programme will further lower the cost of fertiliser to Sh2,500 down from the current Sh3,500 a bag, currently.

“Increasing our food production is the most sustainable way to eradicate hunger and ease the cost of living .”

In Isiolo County, the President commissioned the paving of Isiolo Town Roads.

The Government will modernise Isiolo town to cater for the growing population in the region.

“We will enhance the roads within the town, upgrade security and fix the sewerage lines. This will elevate the town’s profile and accelerate the growth of businesses in the area.”

The President added the goverment will equip and upgrade Isiolo Hospital to Level 5 status to respond to the healthcare needs of the region.

In Meru County, the President commissioned the 21-Kilometre Isiolo-Ruiri Road, which is expected to ease the movement of people and farm produce to markets.

The President was accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Cabinet Secretaries Zacharia Njeri (Lands), Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads), and Mithika Linturi (Agriculture), Governors Kawira Mwangaza (Meru) and Adbi Guyo (Isiolo), among other leaders.