President Ruto will host Olympic medalists in Eldoret on Thursday

The event is organised to honour the nine Kenyan athletes who won medals in this year's Olympic Games, where Kenya emerged the best in Africa and 17th overall with 11 medals, 4 golds, 2 silvers, and 5 bronzes.

President William Ruto will this Thursday host team Kenya from the just concluded 33rd Olympic Games in Paris for breakfast at the Eldoret State Lodge,Uasin Gishu county.

The event is organised to honour the nine Kenyan athletes who won medals in this year’s Olympic Games, where Kenya emerged the best in Africa and 17th overall with 11 medals, 4 golds, 2 silvers, and 5 bronzes.

The last batch of Kenyan athletes arrived in the country early on Wednesday, led by 800-meter world champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, who stamped Kenya’s dominance in the race since 2008 in Beijing, China.

Other athletes who arrived on Wednesday include 5,000-meter silver medalist Ronald Kwemoi and marathon bronze medalist Benson Kipruto.

Olympic champions Beatrice Chebet and Faith Kipyegon, who bagged two medals each in Paris, returned home on Tuesday night and were received by the Ministry of Sports officials led by cabinet secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

Kipyegon retained her 1500m title for a record second time, besides claiming silver in the 5,000m, while Chebet stamped authority as the Queen of the Long Distance Races with golds in 5,000m and 10,000m.

Other Kenyan medalists in Paris who bagged bronze were Abraham Kibiwot and Faith Cherotich in the 3,000 m, Helen Obiri in the marathon, and Mary Moraa in the 800 m.