President Ruto’s message to Hindu community as Diwali festivities kick off

ByPRUDENCE WANZA
President William Ruto has sent a special Diwali message to the Hindu community in Kenya.

“We wish all those celebrating Diwali a happy and rewarding festival. May this celebration inspire you to work together for the good of self and humanity,” said the head of state said on Twitter

First Lady Rachel Ruto also joined the President in wishing the Hindu community a happy Diwali.

“We know we have lived a fulfilling life when our utterances and actions have lit the paths of prosperity for others. Celebrating this Diwali Festival, may we be the lamps that illuminate the lives of others. Happy Diwali Festival,” Rachel said

Diwali is also known as the festival of lights and is held in the months of October to November. It also marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

The festival is associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, and marks the beginning of the financial year in India.

  

