President says opposition must check Govt lawfully

President William Ruto wants the opposition to capitalize on the Cabinet Secretaries question time in Parliament to check government.

The Head of State says he has no problem with the opposition checking his government but insists they must operate within the confines of the law.

Coming a day after Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba was grilled by the National Assembly plenary, President William Ruto appears to give a thumbs up to the stance taken by Parliament in putting Cabinet Secretaries to task.

While emphasizing the need for opposition to play in their court, President Ruto says in checking government, the opposition must operate within the confines of the law.

Once more, Ruto warned against the use of jobless youths in opposition demonstrations.

To deal with joblessness, the President says he has engaged international partners on possible opportunities availed through the digital space.

