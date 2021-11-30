President set to give State of the Nation Address Tuesday

President Uhuru Kenyatta is Tuesday afternoon expected to deliver his 8th State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of parliament.

In his final address, it is expected that the President will touch on the accomplishments of his administration in his two terms in office.

Kenyans also expect the head of state to give assurance of the efforts his government is making to ensure that the polls are free and fair next year.

Experts argue that it is also imperative for President Kenyatta to lay the groundwork for the future and reassure Kenyans of the country’s direction moving forward, as the current state of the nation is according to many unappealing.