President signs into law the Small Claims Bill 2020

President Uhuru Kenya on Thursday evening at State House, Nairobi signed into law the Small Claims Bill, 2020.

The Act, which came into effect on 30th April 2020, enables the Small Claims Court to hear and determine expeditiously disputes involving small and medium size businesses that do not exceed Shs 1 million.

Through the new Act, Government is keen to support the release of economic capital that is tied up in commercial disputes for re-investment into the economy.

The president also assented to the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2020.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The new law paves way for the utilization of Shs 107,504,647,525 from the Consolidated Fund for delivery of public services in the current Financial Year.

The Bill was passed by Parliament on Wednesday.

MPs amended the second supplementary estimates so the government expenditure is reduced by Sh51 billion.

The Treasury had wanted a Sh53 billion reduction. MPs increased recurrent spending to Sh31 billion, and development was reduced by Sh83 billion.

The National Assembly made further re-allocations and reduced its budget by Sh3 billion for the fight against Covid-19.