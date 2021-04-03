President Suluhu Hassan should allow pregnant girls back to school

In June 2017, the late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli issued a decree to the effect that learners who become pregnant should not be allowed to finish their studies after giving birth, sparking outrage from human rights groups in both Tanzania and abroad.

Magufuli reinforced a law that originally passed in 2002 in 2017 that bars pregnant girls in Tanzania from attending regular school and punishes teachers who don’t honor the ban — a policy that was first introduced in the 1960s. Under the measure, schoolgirls are often subjected to mandatory pregnancy tests and run the risk of being arrested if pregnant.

Teenage pregnancies are on the rise in Tanzania. The 2015-2016 Tanzania Demographic and Health Survey (TDHS) found that 1 in 4 women aged 15 to 19 are mothers. 40% of women ages 15 to 49 have experienced physical violence, and almost 20 percent have experienced sexual violence.

This is compounded by the fact that in Tanzania, 1 in 5 women have an unmet need for contraception, and 1 million women have unintended pregnancies each year. Further, most schools often lack comprehensive sexuality education, with students reporting that they do not have the information they need to prevent pregnancy. Currently, there is no national sexuality education curriculum in mainland Tanzania.

Tanzania implemented a free education policy for high school to ensure all children and adolescents have access to education. However, the policy does not extend to adolescents that become pregnant.

According to World Bank, 60,000 students drop out of secondary school every year in Tanzania, 5,500 of those leave due to pregnancy. While there is no government policy that states that students who become pregnant must be expelled from public schools, most pregnant girls do drop out.

Issuance of lockdowns and other measures globally meant that there is an increase in Reproductive health injustices such as Sexual Violence; rape, defilement, and child marriage as there is an increase in Stress levels, poverty among other reasons. Adolescent and young people have reportedly been facing several challenges on Sexual Gender-Based Violence, access to contraceptives, access to mental health services, unintended pregnancy, and the dilemma of curfew and cessation of movement.

Arresting pregnant schoolgirls and denying them their right to education is cruel, humiliating, and discriminatory. Preventing girls from continuing their education has a significant impact on their personal and academic lives while adding unnecessary shame. Punishing these girls is not a solution to the problem. Human Rights are indivisible, inseparable, and universal.

The main causes of teenage pregnancy in Tanzania include Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, poverty, lack of information about sex, sexuality, and reproduction, and lack of access to services such as family planning.

Preventing pregnant girls and adolescent mothers from attending school denies them access to education and keeps many trapped in a cycle of poverty. This, in turn, exposes them to violations including a child and forced marriage, female genital mutilation, and sexual and labor exploitation.

Children need to be protected against sexual violence in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government and the justice system in Tanzania should continue to hold perpetrators of sexual violence accountable, help girls transition back into school, avail free access to safe and legal abortion to survivors of sexual violence such as rape and defilement, and teach boys and girls comprehensive sexual education.

Even though, through a statement by Tanzania’s Education Minister Joyce Ndalichako; the Tanzanian government announced it is lifting the discriminatory ban on pregnant girls and adolescent mothers attending school, developing a law or a policy to this effect would be sustainable and ensure that they supersede head of states pronouncement, statements or decrees as that would be going against the country’s national laws.

The government needs to introduce policies that address the underlying issues that resulted in early pregnancies amongst other issues. Rates of Teenage pregnancy and childbirth in Tanzania are only likely to increase if action isn’t taken to help girls overcome their challenges.

The government of Tanzania must focus on the drivers of adolescent and teenage pregnancies which are entirely overlooked in current punitive policies, instead of expelling and arresting school girls. Adolescent and Teenage Girls in Tanzania need support, not threats, to avoid pregnancy. Tanzania should ban sexual violence, not pregnant adolescents and teenage girls from accessing education or schools.

Just Like Kenya; The ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, and other stakeholders within Tanzania should develop, implement and resource a “Return to school Policy” that ensures the development of strategies for the pregnant school girls to be allowed back to class after delivery or be given the necessary support to get their lives back on track.

