President Uhuru arrives at Kasarani to hand over power to DP Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived at Kasarani Stadium to hand over power to President elect Dr William Ruto, who has been his Deputy for the last 10 years.

The Mercedes S500 limousine carrying the President and the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta arrived at exactly 12:03.

The President was received by Chief of Defence Forces Kariuki Kibochi and was escorted to the ceremonial Landrover to enter the stadium where he inspected his last guard of honour mounted by the Kenya Defence Forces.

In his last day as Head of State, President Uhuru donned a black suit, a white shirt and a tie to match.

He proceeded to interact with the visiting head of States and guests but the biggest roar was saved for his interaction with President elect Dr William Ruto who had arrived minutes earlier accompanied by the incoming first lady Rachael Ruto.

By 2pm, President Uhuru will have handed over the instruments of power to the President elect paving the way for the commencement of the 5th administration.

His Presidential standard will then be lowered and Dr Ruto’s simultaneously hoisted and subsequently followed by a 21-gun salute while the Chief of Defence Forces will give President Uhuru his standard marking the end of his reign.

Indeed it is a momentous day after the contested August 9th election that culminated with Dr Ruto declared President elect and the Supreme Court upholding his election after his closest challenger Raila Odinga filed a petition.