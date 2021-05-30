President Uhuru arrives in Kisumu ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations

President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Kisumu for a three-day working tour of Nyanza Region during which he will launch and commission several Government projects.

The President was received by ODM Party leader Raila Odinga as well as a host of other Government officials.

The President is expected to visit Siaya County to commission the Siaya-Bondo Water and Sanitation project, the Kodiaga-Nyangweso-Wagai-Onyinyore/Akala road and launch the last mile connectivity project in Siaya.

He will on the second of his visit launch the new Kisumu Port and its enabling infrastructure including the revival of the Naivasha-Kisumu-Butere metre gauge railway.

The President will also host Burundi President His Excellency Evariste Ndayishimiyea for a two-day State Visit with Evariste the Guest of honour during the 58th Madaraka Day Celebrations at the new Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu County.

An estimated 3000 people had been invited for the event but the number has been scaled down due to the COVID-19 situation in the County & the Country.

The number of citizens attending the event has been significantly reduced and admission to the Stadium will be strictly by invitation card.

The Government has urged kisumu residents to follow the celebrations from their homes.