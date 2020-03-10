President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday held a consultative meeting with Governors from Rift Valley Region at State House, Nairobi.

The Governors briefed the President on the planning for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally scheduled for Saturday, 21st March in Nakuru Town.

They also assured the President of their full backing of the BBI process and undertook to ensure unity and inclusion of all stakeholders in the run-up to the Nakuru rally.

This even as the BBI taskforce prepares to conclude the validation exercise Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking separately Kiambu Governor James Nyoro urged leaders to focus on serving the interests of the public cautioning against causing chaos at the BBI rallies.

Kitutu Chache South legislator Richard Onyonka on the other hand called on leaders attending the BBI meetings to respect the concept of the initiative and refrain from name-calling.