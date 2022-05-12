President Uhuru chairs cabinet meeting, DP Ruto in attendance

President Uhuru Kenyatta is chairing a full Cabinet Meeting today Thursday 12th May at State House, Nairobi.

Deputy President William Ruto is in attendance as well as other other Cabinet Secretaries in the Jubilee Government.

According to State House, several matters of national and international importance will be discussed.

This is the first time the Cabinet is meeting after an year, with the last Cabinet meeting held on February 18, 2021.

DP Ruto’s presence comes amid growing political differences between the two after President Uhuru endorsed ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga as his preferred successor in the August 9th election.

More to follow.