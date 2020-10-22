President Uhuru Commissions construction of new sports complex in Kisumu

President Uhuru Kenyatta Kenyatta has commissioned the construction of a new sports complex Jaramogi Oginga Odinga sports Complex in Kisumu City.

The 30,000 seater capacity stadium will be constructed at a cost of Ksh.450 million.

Speaking while laying the foundation stone of the new stadium which will be constructed at Mamboleo Showground, President Uhuru said the construction of the stadium is expected to take a total of 6 months before completion.

“This is part of the fulfillment of the promise that I made to construct stadiums in each part of the country, so that young players can have a place to play and play not only in Kenya but even in European leagues as well’’, said President Uhuru.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Uhuru hinted that the opening of the facility will be held next year in April during which the country’s most successful football clubs and erstwhile rival Afc Leopards and Gor Mahia will take on each other.

“In April we will back here to officially open this complex and we will have Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards battle each other’’, President Kenyatta said.

The completion of the facility will be a big boost to the development and growth of sports in the region that’s endowed with abundant sporting talents.

President Uhuru also directed Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matian’gi to hasten the construction of the road connecting the stadium to other parts of the city.