President Uhuru condoles Mvurya after demise of his mother

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled the family of Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya following the death of his mother, Mama Sada Mgalla Nyawa.

In his message of comfort, the President mourned Mama Sada as a strong, virtuous and determined matriarch who raised an outstanding family.

Deputy President William Ruto was not left out either, “We pray that God grants the family and their loved ones strength to bear the pain. Rest In Peace, Mama Sada.”

“Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya is in our thoughts and prayers following the loss of his dear mother, Sada Mgalla Nyawa. She was humble, hardworking, God-fearing and responsible woman who raised upright children,” He said.

ODM Party Leader called on on God the Almighty grant the Mvurya family fortitude during this difficult moment.