Messages of condolences continue to flow following the demise of actor and comedian Charles Bukeko commonly known by his stage name ‘Papa Shirandula.’

According to the family, Bukeko passed on Saturday morning after collapsing at the Karen hospital car park a week after he had tested positive of corona virus.

The comedian only returned to Nairobi from his rural home last Sunday and had to be taken for a checkup at Karen Hospital on Monday after developing breathing problems.

After testing positive, Bukeko was placed under the home care program and was well until Saturday morning when he developed complications and was rushed to the hospital where he died.

President Uhuru Kenyatta condoled the family saying, “as a thespian he was a gifted storyteller whose contribution to the development of Kenya’s entertainment sector will be cherished forever.”

Deputy President William Ruto on the other hand said he was heartbroken by the, “passing of versatile television star Charles Bukeko ‘Papa Shirandula’. Bukeko was a towering, talented and skilful actor. His electrifying and distinctive performances will continue to enlighten and inspire many generations.”

He said Kenyans will miss his rich contribution on and off the stage and encouraged his family to remain string saying they are in his thoughts and prayers.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said he was saddened by the demise of Charles Bukeko a.k.a Papa Shirandula, terming him a talented actor adding that his death is a great loss to the entertainment industry.

Royal Media Services where Bukeko was a household name also sent their condolences with group MD Wachira Waruru saying he had received the news of his passing with shock and disbelief.

“Bukeko, who was known to many simply as Papa Shirandula, was a towering thespian who was loved in every corner of the country. He endeared himself to TV audiences with his natural sense of humour and effortless depiction of typical Kenyan lifestyles. Papa, as he was fondly known within the Royal Media fraternity, represented a pioneering group of kenyan actors who immensely contributed to the growth and success of local productions.” He said.

Waruru said he was honoured to have worked closely with Bukeko in the creation of the Papa Shirandula series that immediately gained wide acceptance across the country. “His passing is therefore, a big loss not only to the Royal media family and kenya’s acting fraternity but also to the country as a whole.”

He said Bukeko’s legacy and contribution to Kenya’s TV industry will continue to impact many generations to come.