President Uhuru congratulates President Museveni on his re-election

President Uhuru Kenyatta has termed President Yoweri Museveni’s re-election as a testimony of the confidence the people of Uganda have in his leadership.

In a congratulatory message to the Ugandan leader, President Kenyatta said he looks forward to continue working with President Museveni in deepening the strong bilateral ties between Kenya and Uganda for the mutual benefit of the people of the two Republics.

President Kenyatta said Uganda had achieved stability and registered consistent economic growth under President Museveni, and assured of Kenya’s commitment to continue partnering with Uganda in advancing regional and continental integration agenda.

Museveni has been re-elected, electoral officials say, amid accusations of vote fraud by his main rival Bobi Wine.

Mr Museveni won almost 59% of the vote, with Bobi Wine trailing with about 35%, the Electoral Commission said.

Thursday’s poll may turn out to be the “most cheating-free” in the history of the African nation, the president said.

Bobi Wine, a former pop star, vowed to provide evidence of vote-rigging when internet connections were restored.

The government shut down the internet ahead of voting day, a move condemned by election monitors.