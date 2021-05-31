President Uhuru defends KDF involvement in Government projects

President Uhuru Kenyatta has hit out at those criticising the Government for its engagements with KDF saying it is doing a good job.

The President said the Government will not succumb to the noise from a section of political leaders and other organisations saying they will continue serving Kenyans by launching development projects across the Country.

He said the Government decided to engage KDF to revamp the Kenya Meat Commission to save the institution from collapsing and to save the players in the sector from losses.

President Uhuru said the move has proved a huge success amid criticism from some people reiterating that the Government will not hesitate to engage KDF in other projects.

He said the previous regime’s attempt to revamp KMC was a failure and ended up wasting Government resources.

“Those making noise, continue making noise we will continue working, we will not lose focus,” He said

President Uhuru said the attacks on KDF are unwarranted saying they are also Kenyans and can play a role in development.

He urged political leaders to be at the forefront in uniting Kenyans, lets focus on development across the Country

“Am proud that working with KDF, Kenya railways among others we have been able to revamp the Kisumu port,” He said.

President Uhuru spoke in Kisumu during the commissioning of the Kenya Shipyard Limited, the keel laying Ceremony as well as the flagging off of MV Uhuru II on its 51st voyage.

KSL is a Kenya government owned nascent ship building and repair facility. It was borne out of the need for a maritime facility that can be able to repair, maintain, refit, construct ships and provide other maritime services.

KSL mandated to lead and catalyze the introduction of the new ship building industry in Eastern Africa with a focus on meeting the local demand from

Kenya Navy, Ministries, Departments and Agencies with maritime assets, public, private, domestic and regional clients.

The keel laying of a ship is one of the most significant dates in the life of a ship. It marks the formal recognition of the start of a ship’s construction.

The ceremony is symbolized by welding the first metal surface of the ship to signify its birth.

Keel laying is always accompanied by a special ritual ‘Coin Ceremony’, where a coin is welded or inscription inscribed on the keel so as to bless and bring good fortunes to the ship. The keel is the first part of any ship that is constructed.

MV Uhuru on the other was refitted by a team from Kenya Defence Forces and successfully made its first voyage to Uganda to deliver oil. The ship can also deliver packaged cargo. The ship is designed to transport twenty-two (22) wagons per trip an equivalent of one million litres of crude oil with a crew capacity of 24 persons.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was accompanied by his Burundi counterpart Evariste Ndayishimiye who arrived in the Country this morning.

President Evariste will be the guest of honour during the Madaraka Day celebrations slated for tomorrow in Kisumu County.