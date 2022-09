Kenya will have three days of national mourning in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Additionally the Kenya flag will be flown at half-mast at State House and all Kenyan Diplomatic Missions during the period. President Uhuru Kenyatta in his message of condolence, eulogized the late Queen as a person who epitomized the very best of humanity and leadership through selfless public service for 70 years at the helm of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, and in her life of 96 years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...