President Uhuru extends dusk to dawn curfew from 9pm to 4am

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the nationwide dusk to dawn curfew for a further 30 days but it will now run from 9pm in the evening to 4am in the morning.

The President has also extended cessation of movement into Nairobi metropolis, Mombasa and Mandera Counties for a further 30 days.

Cessation of Movement that is in force in Kilifi and Kwale Counties has however been cancelled and shall lapse at 4am on 7th June 2020.

The President further directed that cessation of movement in Eastleigh in Nairobi and Old Town in Mombasa shall also lapse at 4am on 7th June 2020.

The President was clear that the decision to extend the curfew and cessation of movement was arrived at after serious consultations between him, Ministry of Health officials as well as health experts.

“The question we must ponder is whether we have met this threshold in order to lift the restrictions. Have the cases of infections taken a down turn, for instance? And the answer is NO. Nairobi and Mombasa are taking the lead with new infections.”

He said that opinion was divided and although he was in support of immediate re-opening and scaling down of the measures, he had to listen to the experts on the bare minimums required for the same.

“Some, including myself, wanted to open up now. That was, and is still my desire. I want to open up at the earliest opportunity and get the economy going.” He said

The President said the surge in numbers in some Counties like Siaya and Busia means as a Country we aren’t yet ready to re-open saying, “our health care system must be prepared sufficiently to take on a surge in infections. It must not be overwhelmed at any one point during the pandemic. Access to testing, isolation and quarantine must be a bare minimum. Three, capacity for surveillance and contact tracing must be in place.”

He said, “To open up, the infections must be contained, and the number of deaths must go down. The question therefore is whether Kenyans are prepared to host patients at home.”

He said had the Government not taken the stringent measures it did in March 2020, the rate of infections would have peaked to 800,000 people by July 30th 2020.

“One infected person has potential to infect two people, this number would have hit 2.4 million people in 21 days. By the end of August 75,000 Kenyans would have died from this virus. But because of the early interventions we took, we have recorded only 2,600 infections and 83 deaths.” He said.