President Uhuru hints at new measures to curb COVID-19 spread

President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed concerns on the rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic, a day after 1,395 positive cases were recorded.

Uhuru spoke at All Saints Cathedral during a special Sunday service to celebrate 50 years of the Anglican Church of Kenya’s existence as an independent province.

This even as the Church leadership led by Most Rev. Dr. Jackson Nasoore Ole Sapit urged the President to close down political rallies in the Country saying they are a danger to the nation.

Uhuru said while we are living in difficult times, it’s important for Kenyans to take personal responsibility in the fight against the spread of the virus by observing the Ministry of Health protocols.

He acknowledged that the second wave is here with us, and that the surge in numbers has put the Government back to the drawing board, hinting at the possibility of introducing new measures to put COVID-19 at bay.

The President lauded the Anglican Church for adopting measures to curb the virus saying if all Kenyans behaved the way the church has behaved towards the virus, the Country would be able to move forward without disruptions.

Sapit who spoke on the theme of “Wholesome ministry for a wholesome Nation” told the congregation to seek security, peace in God saying amassing wealth or looking for security through tribesmen is all in vain.

Sapit said the Anglican Church turned 50 on the 3rd of August but they were unable to observe the celebrations then due to the challenges of COVID-19.

President Uhuru was accompanied by the Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, CS Cicily Kariuki, Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku among other leaders.