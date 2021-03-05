President Uhuru Kenyatta in Samburu for one-day working tour

Written By: Claire Wanja

President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Kisima, Maralal for a one-day working tour of Samburu County.

The Head of State is scheduled to inspect Government projects, meet community leaders and speak to area residents.

President Uhuru Kenyatta inspected the ongoing construction of Naibor (Posta)-Kisima-Maralal Road in Samburu County.

The construction of the 65 kilometer road, at a cost of Shs 3.2 billion, began in 2017 and will be concluded by August this year.

More to follow…

