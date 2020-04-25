President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed claims that Kenya is participating in vaccines trial for Covid-19 as false.

Uhuru said Kenya will not be used for trial vaccines adding that KEMRI is working with other scientists to develop vaccines locally.

“There is no testing ongoing at the moment. But our own Kemri is involved in developing the vaccine. When we reach the point of testing we will let Kenyans know,” he said.

There were reports that scientists from Oxford were considering a vaccine trial in Africa, possibly in Kenya, where the rates of transmission are growing from a lower base.

The Ministry of Health said it was unaware of such plans.

And as Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadhan, the president said it will be observed within the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health adding that celebrations will be held at home just like Easter

He warned that the State may tighten restrictions further if Covid-19 situation doesn’t improve and urged Kenyans to observe the existing guidelines.

He further thanked the National Assembly for rising to the challenge and seeing the merit to approve the tax measures my Administration proposed.

“Thanks to our legislators, we will now ensure that employees have more of their earnings available to them to spend and reduce the corporate tax burden as an incentive to the business enterprises. I expect these measures to complement other measures the Government has taken to minimize the negative impact of the coronavirus on the economy and on the welfare of the mwananchi,” he said.

The President recognized active community groups that have responded to the needs of their fellow citizens among them the Shining Hope for Communities; Sikh and Hindu Communities, Green Card Mtaani; Ghetto Classics; Torch Women; Women in Business; and Kibra Community, for the efforts they have made.

He said the Government will not hesitate to de-escalate the measures they have taken once health experts inform them that the risks have reduced sufficiently.

Economy

He further directed the National Response Emergency Response Committee to map out the economic sectors and activities on the basis of infection risk saying the exercise will inform how we reopen the economy progressively.

“One immediate step from the work done so far is that we will allow a few restaurants and eateries that show the highest levels of health regulation compliance, and the ability to arrange for employee testing, to undertake minimal operations while maintaining measures that mitigate against the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

He said the economy will be reopened in a way that does not endanger many thousands of lives adding the protocols will be announced soon.

“Any report by the public or authorities that these establishments are not following the measures will lead to their instant closure and prosecutions,” he said.