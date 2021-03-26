President Uhuru Kenyatta, First Lady Margaret take Covid-19 vaccine

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta have received the Covid-19 vaccine at a time when the country is experiencing a third wave of the disease.

As a way of leading by example and instilling confidence in the vaccine among Kenyans, the president and the first Lady took their first dose of the jab at Statehouse alongside other Senior officials including Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

Inter-religious leaders including, Archbishop Antony Muheria and Bishop Philip Oginde.

President Kenyatta had earlier directed members of the Executive and Cabinet to receive the Covid-19 jab.

State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita was the first to follow the directive.

“As the Government scales up the roll out of the national Covid-19 Vaccine program, H.E the President has directed his entire Cabinet & Executive Office to lead by example and get the jab! Received mine this morning under the watchful guidance of the Ministry of Health vaccination team,” he said