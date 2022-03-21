President Uhuru Kenyatta hosts Chinese Special Envoy Amb. Xue Bing

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday evening held talks with Chinese Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Amb. Xue Bing who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

Amb. Xue said China looked forward to working closely with Kenya towards stability in the region, adding that his country has come up with a proposal to hold a conference that will bring together all countries in the region to discuss peace and development.

President Kenyatta assured the Chinese special envoy, who was accompanied by the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian, that Kenya was ready to work with China and other stakeholders in support of regional peace and prosperity.

Earlier the Chinese Special Envoy had paid a courtesy call on the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Raychelle Omamo, SC, EGH.

The two lauded the strong bilateral relations between Kenya and People’s Republic of China noting that it has been elevated to a strategic cooperation under the stewardship of the two Heads of State.

The Special Envoy informed the Cabinet Secretary that he had the opportunity of visiting some of the infrastructural projects undertaken by the Chinese Government like the Nairobi Express way which is a tangible manifestation of the strong ties.

The CS appreciated China’s efforts in contributing to peace and development in the region. The Special Envoy on his part informed that the purpose of his visit was to consolidate the facts on the situation in the Horn of Africa in relation to peace and development.

The two discussed the need to infuse the climate change aspect into peace and stability engagements in order to build resilience and adaptability among communities.

CS Omamo rooted for the inclusion of Women and the youth in the discussion of peace and development in the region which the Special Envoy was in concurrence noting that they (Women and youth) play an integral part in peace and development issues.