President Uhuru Kenyatta lifts dusk to dawn curfew

President Uhuru Kenyatta has lifted the dusk to dawn curfew that has been in place from 27th of March 2020 due to COVID-19.

Speaking in Wangura stadium during the Mashujaa day celebrations, President Kenyatta said, “With the authority vested in me as President, I hereby order that the nationwide curfew that has been in effect, is hereby vacated with immediate effect.”

In a case of saving the best for last, the declaration was the culmination of a long address to the Nation that touched on among other things his transformative agenda as well as the significance of Mashujaa day.

It elicited celebrations not just in the stadium but also in the small town of Ngurubani as Kenyans look forward to go back to their normal lives.

President Uhuru said the decision was as a result of recommendations to review containment measures.

“The number of people gathering for in person worship has been increased from 1/3rd to 2/3rd as long as they observe other COVID-19 protocols,” He said.