President Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Robert Mugabe

Written By: Claire Wanja
29

" Indeed, we will remember former President Mugabe as a man of courage who was never afraid to fight for what he believed in even when it was not popular." Uhuru
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

President Uhuru Kenyatta has conveyed his deepest sympathies and condolences to the government and the people of the republic of Zimbabwe following the death of former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

In a statement Friday, the president said his thoughts and prayers go out to his family, relatives and the people of Zimbabwe who, for many years, he served with commitment and dedication.

Also Read  Kibra ODM party nominations to be free, fair and transparent

“Words cannot convey the magnitude of the loss as former President Mugabe was an elder statesman, a freedom fighter and a Pan-Africanist who played a major role in shaping the interests of the African continent. Indeed, we will remember former President Mugabe as a man of courage who was never afraid to fight for what he believed in even when it was not popular.” He said.

Also Read  President Kenyatta outlines measures to increase agricultural productivity

“To his family, the Government and the people of Zimbabwe, may the Almighty God comfort you and may the soul of former President Mugabe rest in eternal peace.” He added.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Mugabe has died at the age of 95 in Singapore where he had gone to seek treatment.

Also Read  Drought situation is under control, government assures

He was the country’s first post-independence leader and has been battling ill health.

Mugabe was ousted from power in a military coup in November 2017, ending his three-decade reign.

Zimbabwe’s Education Secretary Fadzayi Mahere confirmed Mugabe’s death in a tweet: “Rest In Peace, Robert Mugabe.”

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR