President Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Robert Mugabe

President Uhuru Kenyatta has conveyed his deepest sympathies and condolences to the government and the people of the republic of Zimbabwe following the death of former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

In a statement Friday, the president said his thoughts and prayers go out to his family, relatives and the people of Zimbabwe who, for many years, he served with commitment and dedication.

“Words cannot convey the magnitude of the loss as former President Mugabe was an elder statesman, a freedom fighter and a Pan-Africanist who played a major role in shaping the interests of the African continent. Indeed, we will remember former President Mugabe as a man of courage who was never afraid to fight for what he believed in even when it was not popular.” He said.

“To his family, the Government and the people of Zimbabwe, may the Almighty God comfort you and may the soul of former President Mugabe rest in eternal peace.” He added.

Mugabe has died at the age of 95 in Singapore where he had gone to seek treatment.

He was the country’s first post-independence leader and has been battling ill health.

Mugabe was ousted from power in a military coup in November 2017, ending his three-decade reign.

Zimbabwe’s Education Secretary Fadzayi Mahere confirmed Mugabe’s death in a tweet: “Rest In Peace, Robert Mugabe.”