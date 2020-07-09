President Uhuru Kenyatta signs six Bills into Law

President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday at Harambee House, Nairobi signed six Bills into law.

The Bills, from the Senate and the National Assembly, included the Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill of 2020, the National Drought Management (Amendment) Bill of 2019 and the County Governments (Amendment) Bill of 2017.

Also signed into law by the President were the County Attorneys Bill of 2018, Petition to County Assemblies (Procedure) Bill of 2020 as well the County Governments (Amendment) No. 2 Bill of 2017.

In June, The President signed into law the 2020/21 Budget, the 2020 Finance Bill and the 2019/20 Third Supplementary Budget.

The Ksh 3.2 trillion 2020/21 Budget contained a Ksh 56.6 billion post-COVID-19 economic stimulus package and an allocation of Ksh 128.3 billion to the Government’s Big Four agenda.

The 2020 Finance Bill which is now law, however, had several amendments targeted at cushioning Kenyans from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the amendments in the Finance Act included the zero-rating of VAT on maize, cassava and wheat flour for 6 months so as to make unga affordable.

The new Finance Act also extends the zero-rating of VAT on cooking gas for one year.

The third 2019/20 supplementary budget of Ksh 18.4 billion was approved by the National Assembly to address the COVID-19 health crisis and other emerging challenges.

The Supplementary budget includes Ksh 5 billion allocated to Counties for Coronavirus response and Ksh 3.4 billion earmarked for COVID-19 allowances to frontline health workers.

The signing ceremony was attended by Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka.

Also present were the Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio, his National Assembly counterpart Amos Kimunya and State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi.