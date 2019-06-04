President Uhuru Kenyatta’s message of goodwill to the Muslim Community

As we join our Muslim brothers and sisters in celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr and the end of the Holy Month of Ramadhan, let us take time to reflect on the principles of humanity, generosity, kindness and sacrifice embodied by this season.

Let us be thankful for the many blessings that continue to be showered upon our country Kenya, for the peace and security against all enemies both foreign and domestic, for prosperity in our agriculture and commerce and the promise of a bright tomorrow.

As we celebrate this feast, let us not forget those among us who are less fortunate at this time, those in need of food, shelter, employment and healthcare.

My Government, through the Big Four Agenda, is working tirelessly to achieve a Kenya where each citizen is able to access their basic needs of good nutrition through food security, access to quality health care, affordable housing and employment through industrialization.

To achieve this, we must work together in unity, peace and love as patriotic children of this great nation.

I therefore encourage you today to embrace the Mubarak Spirit of this celebration and share your blessings with those around you.

To our Muslim brothers and sisters, I wish you all Eid Mubarak.