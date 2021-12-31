President Uhuru Kenyatta’s New Year Speech

Fellow Kenyans, The New Year is a time to reflect with immense gratitude on the accomplishments and breakthroughs of the last 12 months.

It is also a time to reflect on what worked, what did not, and what we can reimagine in the New Year.

As we bid goodbye to 2021, we rejoice in the fact that 2022 gives us an opportunity to do things better. By offering us a reset, the New Year is one for course-correction and building back better.

But there is always a challenge to every new beginning. We tend to celebrate the milestones of the past at the expense of making real our dreams of the future. And this is because the past is visible and concrete. Its victories and failures are spread out for all to see.

But the future is invisible to the naked eye, and only those with the lens of faith can see it, and only the bold and the courageous can achieve it.

