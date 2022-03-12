President Uhuru lauds Kalonzo after Wiper signs pact with Azimio

President Uhuru Kenyatta has lauded Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for sacrificing his Presidential ambitions to support Raila Odinga in August 2022.

This after Kalonzo joined other party leaders for the Azimio La Umoja NDC at KICC after hours of intense negotiations between him and Raila.

And while details of their agreement remain unclear, Kalonzo’s party was among 21 other political parties that signed to join Azimio.

Subsequently they endorsed Raila Odinga as their Presidential flag bearer in August 2022.

Raila while accepting the nomination paid gratitude to the parties involved saying he was overwhelmed by their support.

Raila’s name was proposed by West Pokot Governor John Lunyangapuo and seconded by MP Mishi Mboko.

President Uhuru said the endorsement was the start of a journey that will culminate with Raila being elected the 5th President of the Country as they seek to unite Kenyans regardless of their tribe.

“I thank all the party leaders who are here and who have sacrificed their desires to walk together with Raila. A majority here have the ability to lead the Country but they have forgone their ambitions so that we can walk together,” He said.

He had good words for the Wiper Party leader saying, “I thank Kalonzo Musyoka for the courage and commitment to forgo his desire and walk with us. I am humbled by his selflessness.”

President Uhuru said Raila is now the undisputed Azimio La Umoja presidential flag bearer.

“We are here to announce our team Captain. We have have a team leader in the name of Raila Odinga. Raila has the ability to lead this Country. I hope he will not leave or forget his brothers and sisters behind once he ascends to power. We must see representation of all those who are here in his Government,” He said.

Raila said no one would have ever imagined that parties who were in opposite sides in 2013 and 2017 would come together and unite to support one candidate.

He thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for trusting in him saying he will endeavor to continue with his legacy.

Raila highlighted various sectors he will prioritize if elected President among them unemployment among the youth, the war on Corruption, infrastructure development among others.

He said President Uhuru has put Kenya at the center of global recognition and urged Kenyans to remain united continue on the same trajectory.

He pledged to raise allocation to counties to 35pc if elected while giving more emphasis to education and health sectors in the Country.

Raila said he is nobody’s project saying his endorsement by all the parties is as a result of his popularity in the political arena.