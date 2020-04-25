President Uhuru mourns Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot flood victims

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on Kenyans living in flood prone areas to move to higher grounds in the wake of heavy rains pounding some parts of the country.

The President called on Kenyans in areas flagged by the Kenya Meteorological department as risk areas to heed the institutions advisory to avert further calamities.

The weatherman has predicted heavy rainfall in various parts of the country over the next 5 days.

The Head of State called on relevant authorities to work with the affected people to ensure that they are relocated to avert a crisis.

“I mourn the 29 Kenyans we have lost in ElgeyoMarakwet and West Pokot. My Administration continues to make every effort to support affected families and communities across the country.” He said.

The President said they have mobilized the deployment of resources including rescue personnel from our various security and humanitarian agencies; covering the Kenya Defence Forces, the National Police Service and Special Programmes sections of other Agencies to the affected region, so as to provide emergency response, mitigation and preventative action.