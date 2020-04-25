President Uhuru mourns Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot flood victims

17

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on Kenyans living in flood prone areas to move to higher grounds in the wake of heavy rains pounding some parts of the country.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The President called on Kenyans in areas flagged by the Kenya Meteorological department as risk areas to heed the institutions advisory to avert further calamities.

Also Read  Kenya Coronavirus cases rise to 343 as 7 more test positive

The weatherman has predicted heavy rainfall in various parts of the country over the next 5 days.

The Head of State called on relevant authorities to work with the affected people to ensure that they are relocated to avert a crisis.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

“I mourn the 29 Kenyans we have lost in ElgeyoMarakwet and West Pokot. My Administration continues to make every effort to support affected families and communities across the country.” He said.

Also Read  President Kenyatta joins world leaders in marking World Malaria Day

The President said they have mobilized the deployment of resources including rescue personnel from our various security and humanitarian agencies; covering the Kenya Defence Forces, the National Police Service and Special Programmes sections of other Agencies to the affected region, so as to provide emergency response, mitigation and preventative action.

Also Read  Government launches eat healthy campaign to fight virus

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Hunja Macharia

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR