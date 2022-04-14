President Uhuru named as Azimio La Umoja Coalition Party chair

President Uhuru Kenyatta is the chair of the Azimio La Umoja, One Kenya Alliance Coalition Party, 12 member council.

In a gazette notice by the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu, Azimio Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga is the Coalition party leader and a member of the council.

The other council members are Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc’s Charity Ngilu, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, Senator Gideon Moi, Governor Hassan Ali Joho, MPs Naomi Shaban, Sabina Chege, and Wafula Wamunyinyi, Abdi Noor Omar Farah and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed.

The coalition party also has a National Executive Council (NEC), which will be chaired by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya while Raphael Tuju, former Jubilee Secretary General will be the Executive Director.

Oparanya will be deputised by Eldas MP Adnan Keynan, lawyer Ken Nyaundi and Jubilee Party Vice Chairperson David Murathe.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua will serve as the NEC Treasurer deputised by Pokot South Legislator David Pkosing, Lucy Nyoroka Mworia, and Likoni lawmaker Mishi Mboko.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda will serve as the Organising Secretary, assisted by Senator Abdul Haji and Maoka Maore.

Junet Mohammed is NEC’s Secretary General with three deputies; Narok North MP Moitalel Ole Kenta, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and Isabelle Wangechi Githinji.

Further, Special groups will be represented by Caroline Wanjiru Karugu, Rose Museo Mumo, and Solomon Kuria.