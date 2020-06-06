President Uhuru: School calendar to resume in September

The Ministry of Education has been directed to announce the new school calendar by mid August to pave way for the return of education from 1st September.

The Ministry jointly with the Ministry of Health is also expected to issue and publicizes guidelines on a gradual and progressive return to normalcy in the education sector by the third term.

He further directed the Ministries of Interior and Health to constitute within seven days an inter-faith council, to work out modalities and protocols of re-opening of places of worship.

President Uhuru Kenyatta however reiterated that the ban on all forms of gatherings, including but not limited to political gatherings, social gatherings, including bars has been extended for a further 30 days.

The ban on international travel restrictions has also been extended but the President has however directed the Ministry of Transport to engage all key stakeholders and develop protocols to guide resumption of local air travel.

He said the Government has made targeted interventions to protect the economy.

“We have injected Ksh 216 billion back into the economy through tax refunds, rebates and waivers. In the second phase we have further rolled-out Ksh 53.7 billion under the 8-point stimulus package to reinvigorate our economy.” He said.

President Uhuru further said modalities on how Ksh 2 billion meant to be injected into the hotel industry to cushion them from the effects of this pandemic will be shared will be released next week.