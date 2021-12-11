President Uhuru set to unveil Ronald Ngala Statue

President Uhuru Kenyatta is Saturday set to unveil the Ronald Ngala Statue along the Ronald Ngala Street next to the Ronald Ngala Post Office in Nairobi.

According to a statement from National Museums of Kenya, the bronze statue to commemorate his life achievement has been erected along Ronald Ngala Road, next to Ronald Ngala Post Office in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

“The monument has been put up in his honour; to celebrate him as a Nationalist and Hero. In particular, for his outstanding contribution to the Kenya’s Independence, development of Kenya’s first Constitution, his sterling service to the Nation; Kenya and his Vision for ‘Majimboism’ The founding principle of the Devolution in Kenya. His clarion call; ‘Jeza Zhomu, Lenga Dzulu’ which translates to Try Hard, Aim High will forever inspire the Great Nation of Kenya,” said the statement.

“This country was formed on the shoulders of great men and women who gave of themselves without hesitation, and it continues to grow in leaps and bounds because the same spirit of determination bubbles within us. Over the years, we have sought to streamline a way of determining what a hero is and the process and criteria for their selection. The Kenya Heroes Act of 2014 and the National Heroes’ Council came to be for this purpose. Our heritage as a country is filled with stories of heroic acts by our ancestors, in their innovativeness of Infrastructure building, traditional science, amazing war strategies, as well as education and spiritual guidance. Our ancestors were extremely adept at living as one with our natural resources and lacked the sense of selfishness that is evidenced by our modern day selfishness,” added the statement.

Ronald Ngala was born 1923 in Gotani village, Kilifi County and died in 1972 at the Kenyatta National Hospital after being in a coma for several days following a road accident.

Before his death, Ngala was the former Communications Minister. He was also the leader of the Kenya African Democratic Union (KADU) from its creation in 1960 until its dissolution in 1964. Late Ngala became Leader of Government Business and later Chief Minister in the Late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s government.

The Honourable Ronald Ngala was is said to have been outspoken leader of the Coastal Communities during post-independent Kenya.

He was educated at Alliance High School and at Makerere University College, where he received a diploma in teaching.

“ The Alumnus of Alliance High School and Makerere University will be commemorated because he not only served his community with courage, he fought stoically for what he believed in,” said the statement.