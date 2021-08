408/5000 Thumbnail Select or upload a picture that shows what's in your video. A good thumbnail stands out and draws viewers' attention. Learn more Upload thumbnail https://youtu.be/p_AI2pyUUgc

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed a tribunal to look into the petition on removal from office of Hon. Lady Justice Mary Muthoni Gitumbi Judge of the Environment and Land Court on medical grounds. The Judicial Service Commission submitted a petition for her removal citing medical grounds. Pending advisory from the tribunal, the president has suspended justice Muthoni from office with immediate effect