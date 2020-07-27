President Uhuru Kenyatta is Monday meeting County Governors to review measures put in place across the Country to contain the spread of Corona virus.

The Fifth Extraordinary Session of the National and County Governments Coordinating Summit is also assessing the impact of the phased easing of restrictions earlier put in place such as the lifting of the cessation of movement directive.

After the meeting, the president will make his 10th state address on the Coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting comes amidst a surge in the positive cases of COVID-19 with the highest numbers recorded on Sunday, after 960 Kenyans tested positive for coronavirus after 8261 samples were tested.

The dawn to dusk curfew is still in force but cessation on movement was lifted as the Government sought to open up the County for the sake of the economy.

The rising number of positive cases means we are back on the drawing board with the President under pressure from the Governors to impose a similar lockdown especially in Counties that are hotspots.

Its 21 days since President Uhuru made his address. At the time there were only 8,067 positive cases of COVID-19. The numbers have since risen past the 17,000 which is now a cause for concern as a majority of the Counties don’t have the capacity to deal with the spread of the virus.

Nairobi County, Mombasa, Kajiado, Kiambu among others have recorded huge numbers of positive cases since the cessation on movement ban was lifted begging the question whether it’s time to put them on a lockdown.

On Sunday, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said five major airlines are set to resume flights in and out of Kenya next week.

He said Qatar Airways, Emirates, British Airways, KLM and Air France are among those expected to immediately resume.