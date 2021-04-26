President Uhuru launches Semi-Conductor Technologies factory

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday officially opened the Semi-Conductors Technologies factory at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology’s Science and Technology Park (DeST-Park) in Nyeri County.

The factory, which is the only one of its kind in Africa, is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) between the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (DeKUT) and American nanotechnology firm 4Wave Inc.

The factory manufactures integrated circuits, sensors and other nanotechnology products, and is an anchor project of DeST-Park.

DeST-Park is a 177-acre facility dedicated for the set up of enterprises including start-ups in food bio-resources value addition, ICTs and technological products on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

“This is the dream some of us have for this country, our ability to become an industrialised nation, to be able to create good quality and well paying jobs for our young people,” the President said.

He noted that it was unique companies established by Kenyans like Semiconductor Technologies Limited (STL) that will transform Kenya from a country that consumes products from other parts of the world to one that exports not only its products but also its technology across the globe.

The University’s collaboration with STL in this manufacturing venture is geared towards supporting the Government’s policy of “Buy Kenya, Build Kenya” initiative.

STL CEO Anthony Githinji also spoke at the event that was attended by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and area MP Ngunjiri Wambugu among others