President Uhuru unveils new commuter rail and promises cooler Nairobi

Commuters in Nairobi can now ponder a smooth rail travel with the launch of Diesel Multiple Units by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The launch will Kenya Railway operate 11 intra-city DMs between Nairobi Central Station and 10 other stations located in high density areas of Ruiru, Mwiki, Embakasi Village, Athi River, Kikuyu, Kahawa, Githurai, Dandora, Pipeline And Donholm.

Speaking during the launch of the Kshs 6.6 billion project which part of the Nairobi Metropolitan Transport Master Plan, President Kenyatta said the new investment is aimed at cutting value of time lost in Nairobi which is estimated at between Kshs 80 million and Kshs 400 monthly.

Traffic congestion in the capital is also estimated to be costing the economy Kshs 50 million daily while loss in productivity has impacted economic growth translating to a loss of Kshs 100 billion every year, the president said.

The investment is expected to improve air quality in Nairobi and help address climate change as the government targets to reduce the number of motor vehicles trips in the city

“The current over-reliance on road transport has also negatively impacted on our environment and studies on climate change and environmental impacts indicate that the transport sector produces about 15% of Kenya’s total greenhouse gas emissions and that 39% of Kenya’s total CO2 emissions are generated by road transport,” said President Kenyatta.

The new stations comprise modern ticketing system, better road access, parking, improved security and alternative access to modern transport system

Passengers are expected to spend less than an hour to and from the Nairobi Central Station which is currently being refurbished, especially during peak hours.

Kenya Railways will also be operating high capacity buses from the central station for passengers working in Upperhill, Westlands, Parklands and Pangani.