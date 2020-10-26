Uhuru urges politicians to go slow on 2022 politics

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged political leaders to go slow on the 2022 succession politics and instead focus on healing and uniting the Country.

In a direct message to Deputy President William Ruto, Uhuru suggested amid laughter that Ruto had lost direction after concentrating too much on his 2022 Presidential bid.

“I thank the DP, we walked together until 2022 succession politics came into the limelight and he forgot everything else. People should remain calm, that time will come,” he said.

Uhuru wasn’t finished with his Deputy, giving the example of a relay race where runners exchange batons at intervals. The President had the Crowd in stitches of laughter when he said that the Deputy Ruto instead of continuing with the race choose to race backwards.

“I also want to thank my Deputy President, along that path I kept him informed of what was going on, he was part and parcel, it’s the truth am not lying ask him he is here. In fact he helped me identify some of the wazees I just mentioned here,” Uhuru said.

He also lauded Raila’s selflessness and commitment to the handshake saying, ““We didn’t talk about sharing Government. He never made any demand for a share of government. I want to thank you Raila from the bottom of my heart because you didn’t have to do it.”

The President maintains the handshake with Raila and the subsequent BBI is not for sharing positions saying they agreed to come together with the agenda of ensuring that the violence the people of Kenyans have witnessed, in 1992, 1997, 2007, 2017, after elections shall never be witnessed again.

Indeed, President Uhuru had set the day to say his thanks and put things into context saying Ruto was kept in the loop on the handshake with Raila Odinga.

Uhuru was categorical that they want to bring everyone on board and have a situation where no Kenyan is left behind.

“There are issues that we consistently shy away from addressing, we don’t want to own up to certain things but the fact of the matter is that we are a tribal society we want to run away from it but that’s what we are and this is what divides us,” He said.

“I will also admit today, that I have also been part and parcel of that negative politics so am not blaming anybody all am saying is that we have all been part of this mess.” The President acknowledged.

Uhuru said until we address these issues, our politics will remain negative. “We have a youth power that if not properly handled can be a time bomb that can blow this Country into pieces. The handling must be done extremely carefully. We can’t do it through inciting them. We must include them in decision making.”

He said they will continue to dialogue as leaders saying as a Country, Kenyans can improve the BBI report even as he urged those with progressive ideas to bring them on board.