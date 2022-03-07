President Uhuru wishes KCPE candidates the best in their exam

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged KCPE candidates to face their examinations without fear, saying the Government believes in them.

An estimated 1,225,693 candidates are sitting for the KCPE exam in 28,248 centres across the Country.

They commenced with writing the Mathematics exam at 8.30 am, followed by the English and composition later in the afternoon.

President Uhuru wished the candidates the best in their exams urging them to do their best and not worry about the outcome.

“May God give you a good understanding, and may God bless the work of your hands,” Uhuru said.

He implored on the candidates not to engage in any sort of examination malpractices saying, “Cheating will not give you yields, instead, it will destroy you. Trust in your hard work.”

The President said the Government remains committed in improving the quality of education in the Country, pointing out that the significant reforms in the sector will help the candidates reap better results.

President Uhuru’s gesture was replicated across the Country as leaders united in wishing the candidates best of luck in the examinations.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i went a step further, praying for the candidates across the Country as he supervised the opening of the exam papers in Machakos County.

“Despite the security challenges experienced in certain security operation zones and hotspots in the country, the government has made special provisions to ensure KCPE examination integrity and candidates’ safety,” He said.