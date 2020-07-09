President Uhuru’s speech on CS Amina WTO candidature

President Uhuru Kenyatta has endorsed CS Amina Mohamed’s candidature for the Director General of the World Trade Organization saying she will revitalize the body.

Here is President Uhuru’s full speech.

On the 7th of July 2020, the Republic of Kenya submitted the candidature of Amb. Amina C. Mohamed for the position Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The World Trade Organisation promotes trade for the benefit of all countries. It is the only institution that provides a unique forum for trade negotiations and for the settlement of disputes among its Members. It is in fact the only platform for the integration of developing nations into the world economy.

As a firm believer in the strengthening of international multilateral institutions, Kenya is convinced of the urgent need to revitalize the WTO to better serve the needs of all nations, large and small. We also believe that it is time that Africa took up her responsibility of serving at the helm of WTO.

Kenya offers Amina C. Mohamed, a uniquely qualified person, to lead the WTO at this critical time. If selected, she would be the first African and indeed, the first woman to serve at the helm of the World Trade Organization.

Minister Mohamed understands the WTO, understands its processes, having chaired all its high-level decision-making bodies. For example, the Ministerial Conference, General Council, Dispute Settlement Body as well as the Trade Policy Review Body.

The length and breadth of her experience with the WTO and the multilateral trading system combined with her extensive track record in international relations and her political experience, I believe is unparalleled.

She has devoted a significant part of her professional career in championing the benefits of trade as the way to alleviate poverty and improve living standards not only here in Kenya but across the world.

Amina Mohamed has served this nation greatly across several ministerial portfolios. She served as the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade. She has also served as Minister for Education, Science and Technology and is currently serving as Kenya’s Minister for, Sports, Culture and Heritage. These over and above many other Senior Governmental jobs as Ambassador, Permanent Secretary and many other portfolios that she has held in the past.

It should also be noted that Minister Mohamed chaired the 10th WTO Ministerial Conference that was held here in Nairobi and that was highly successful. And that, she is the current President of the 14th United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

From a personal perspective, my experience working with her over the years and watching her work with others has convinced me that she is an effective leader and without doubt, a master consensus builder. She listens to advice and works hard always to find common ground.

I have no doubt in my mind that her leadership at the WTO will without doubt be a game changer, that will enable this important institution to meet the requirements of its Member States and to better address the evolving demands of the 21st Century, and this, led by a proven consensus-builder.

Owing to her outstanding credentials, I do again strongly believe that Amb. Mohamed will enjoy broad support from countries across the world, with our pledge as Kenya not only to support her but to continue working closely with all countries on the African continent and across the globe to build consensus and a truly meaningful multilateral trade platform that every single country can benefit from, and I thank you all.

Issued at Harambee House, Nairobi on 9th day of July in the year 2020.