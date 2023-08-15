President warns against encroachment, irresponsible logging

President William Ruto has warned against forest encroachment and irresponsible logging of trees.

Speaking while in Njoro when he joined mourners for the funeral service of David Chepkwony, husband to Njoro Member Parliament Charity Kathambi, President Ruto said that the lifting of the moratorium on logging only allows logging of mature trees which were decaying in the forests.

Ruto who was accompanied by his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua at the same time clarified that the government only allowed the harvesting of mature trees that are decaying in the forests.

President Ruto at the same time gave a one-year ultimatum to the lands ministry to work on modalities that will lead to the lifting of the caveats imposed on the land in some parts of Nakuru County for over a decade.

The head of state who eulogized Chepkwony as a hardworking, friendly, and focused man who was driven by a genuine concern for the community said his administration plans to ensure the country attains Universal Health Coverage.

He said his administration will employ community health promoters as part of a preventive approach to healthcare.