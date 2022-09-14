President William Ruto appoints 6 judges

President William Ruto will today swear in six judges. Weldon Korir, Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga and Joel Nwaura Ngugi will take oath of office as Court of Appeal judges. Evans Makori and Elizabeth Omange will be sworn in as Judges of the Environment and Land court. The six judges had been nominated for appointment 3 years ago by the Judicial Service Commission. Speaking after assuming office on Tuesday, President Ruto appointment of the judges is part of his demonstration to respecting the rule of law and commitment to the independence of the judiciary.

  

