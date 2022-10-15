President William Ruto commissions Thiba dam

President William Ruto has officially launched the Ksh 7.8 billion Thiba Dam in Gichugu Constituency, Kirinyaga county.

Ruto, during the launch on Saturday, said the dam will help increase Mwea rice production by 10,000 acres from the current 25,000 acres to 35,000 acres.

“This dam will help us increase our rice production, Currently, there are 25,000 acres of land used in the Mwea rice scheme. Thiba dam will now see an additional 10,000 acres of land used in rice production, therefore bringing the total rice acreage to 35,000,” he said

The head of state further said that more than 50,000 additional jobs will be created from Mwea Irrigation Scheme a year through the dam.

The Sh8.2 billion project, the President explained, will stabilise irrigation water supply for the Scheme and boost rice production by 86,000 tonnes a year.

He said this will expand the value of production from Sh10 billion to Sh18 billion a year.

“Thiba Dam holds huge potential to tackle food crisis as it diminishes our country’s reliance on rain-fed agriculture,” he noted.

The construction of the 15.6 million cubic metres dam was commissioned by former President Uhuru Kenyatta on 25th September, 2018.

The dam, which is 40-meters-high and 1.1km in length, has been undergoing test runs by National Irrigation Authority (NIA) since September 2022.

The impounding exercise of the dam began late in May until late August this year when the dam got filled with the targeted capacity of 15.6 million cubic meters.